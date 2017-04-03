Car-in-Progress May Have Been Sold Illegally

They say Buyer Beware, which might apply to whomever bought a stolen car with no engine the other day. Barrie Police say a man storing his car at a friend’s place reported it missing Friday night. The vehicle was being refurbished, and didn’t have an engine. Police believe it was unlawfully sold, then towed from the Porritt Street address. The vehicle is described as:

Licence Plate “ CBCT 813”

Red, 1997 Honda Civic, Two-door

Gold star rims on front tires

Black star rims on rear tires

Aftermarket steering wheel, rear view mirror and shifter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Rasmussens of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2751, mrasmussens@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.