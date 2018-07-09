Listen Live

Can’t Wash the Car or Water The Garden in Bradford By Tuesday

Treatment Plant Upgrades Bringing About Water Ban

By News

In Bradford, wash your car today, water the lawn this evening, as you won’t be allowed by tomorrow.


The town of Bradford West Gwillimbury is getting work done on the treatment plant that supplies the town’s water, meaning there might not be enough to go around. Non essential water uses are prohibited: no washing the car or watering the lawn from Tuesday morning at 7:00, to Wednesday night approaching midnight.

Related posts

Cigarette Butt Blamed For Springwater Attic Fire

Threats Made Over Wrong Order at Innisfil Coffee Shop

One Bradford Teen Dead, Another In Hospital Following King Township Crash

Avoiding Water Woes With An Even/Odd Lawn Watering Restriction

Innisfil Fire Performs Tiny Rescue

The Rap Sheet

Starbucks Won’t be Giving you a Plastic Straw with your Frappuccino

The Heat Is On; Things You Need To Know

Burn Bans Remain In Effect In Muskoka, Ramara