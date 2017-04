A man has been charged in the death of an eight year old boy in the Muskoka River near High Falls. The canoe they were in Friday afternoon overturned. The man was found safe, but the boy – who was wearing a life jacket – had gone over the falls. He was located and taken to hospital where he died of his injuries. A 37 year old Etobicoke man has been charged with Impaired Operation of a Vessel Causing Death.