Canadian Winter Paralympian, Brian McKeever, at New Path’s General Meeting

Canada’s most decorated Canadian Winter Paralympian, Brian McKeever, is coming to speak at New Path’s, youth-led and organized, annual general meeting at 7pm.

Canada’s flag bearer for the Opening Ceremonies of the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games, has racked up 17 Paralympic medals including 13 gold.

“We are working together with our community partners to bring this incredible story of resilience to our community,” says Glen Newby, New Path Youth and Family Services CEO. “Brian’s story is an incredible example of working towards your dreams despite seemingly insurmountable challenges. We are truly grateful for our collaboration with Hardwood Ski and Bike, Team Hardwood, and New Path Foundation that made this possible. We invite all members of the community to attend our events to hear Brian’s story.”