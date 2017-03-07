Canadian Taxpayers Federation Calling on PC Leader to Reconsider

Much noise over hydro prices of late, and a lot of that noise is coming from the head of the provincial PC Party. MPP Patrick Brown has been rallying against sky-high hydro prices and the Wynne Government of late, but the head of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation says Brown’s alternative is no better.

That’s CTF Ontario Director Christine Van Geyn, who says a similar Carbon Tax was tried, and failed, in British Columbia.

To help avert that potential damage, Van Geyn and the Canadian Taxpayers Federation today launched a “Stop The Carbon Tax” campaign, with events in Midland and Barrie this morning. The Federation today unveiled new billboards promoting the campaign, in the hopes of convincing Brown to walk away from a Carbon Tax platform.