Canadian Snowcross National Championships

The Canadian Snowcross Racing Association brings its Rockstar Energy National Finals to our area this weekend!

100’s of the world’s best snowmobile race teams from across Canada, the U.S., and Europe will be at Horseshoe Resort to compete this weekend for the #1 C.S.R.A. Plate!

You’ll get a chance to see the Pro snowmobile racers flying their sleds over huge jumps and moguls on the challenging Horseshoe Valley snowcross track all through the weekend.

Racing goes Friday night under the lights and all day Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday’s races feature a huge Easter Egg Hunt (with over 10,000 eggs) on the track for the kids. There’s free mini snowmobile rides, and a chance to meet the racers.

Tickets available at the Horseshoe Resort Gates each race day. For more info click here!