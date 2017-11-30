Canadian Military Suicide Rates No Higher Than National Average

The Canadian Military is out with statistics on suicide among its members. The Canadian Surgeon General had a hand in this study that shows between 1995 and last year, there were no significant increases in the overall suicide rate among military members. The study shows while males that died by suicide in that time frame was not significantly higher than the average Canadian male rates. The study points out rates were higher among deployed members just after the Afghanistan conflict of 2006, but have steadily fallen since. You can read the full report here.