Car lovers count down the days to when the Canadian International Auto Show opens it’s doors at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre and the wait is finally over as the 10 day show opens it’s doors Friday and runs until February 26th. From extremely rare classics to the latest concepts, there is a lot of precious metal on display for 10 big days.

Not only do you get a chance to see all of the different offerings on display from the manufacturer’s that are coming out to the marketplace, you get a chance to talk with some of the reps about the latest innovations in automotive technology. What’s hot these days, what’s coming in the future? You’ll find all the answers at the show.

You also have a chance to step into an entire different reality by getting up close and checking out the latest exotic cars that rock stars, pro-athletes, and the fabulously rich get to enjoy on a regular basis.

If that’s not enough, you take a peak into the future of what cars might look like or how they might function in the future by checking out the concept cars. Some of the innovations in the concept cars make it to the marketplace, some don’t. They are ideas for future innovations and in fact, spectators at the show have an important role to play in the designs as manufacturer’s gauge the public’s reaction to the different concepts and innovations that are displayed at the show.

Besides all of the amazing elements that go into making up the Canadian International Auto Show, wouldn’t it just be amazing to see, if for even just a little while, some cars that aren’t covered in slush and salt stains?

For all the details and to plan your trip to the Canadian International Auto Show click here.