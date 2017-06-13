Canadian Fathers Are Often Forgotten :(

Dad doesn’t get as much love as mum does.

According to a survey, 49% of Canadians say Father’s Day isn’t that big of a deal for their family. But 73% of Canadians think that celebrating mum on Mother’s Day is a must!

The survey polled 1, 514 Canadian adults and found 7 out of 10 admitted that fathers don’t get as much recognition as mothers on their respective special days.

Even though dads might make it seem like they don’t think it’s a big deal, 40% will be upset if you forget about them!

Although he says he wants nothing, he really just wants to hang with you! So don’t forget about dad!

Main Image via Pinterest