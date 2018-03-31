Canadian diplomats on their way out of Russia

Four Canadian diplomats in Russia are packing their bags and on their way back to Canada. Global Affairs Canada confirms the move Friday as the dispute between the Kremlin and the West escalates over the alleged poisoning of a former spy and his daughter earlier this month. The move comes after Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Monday the expulsion of four Russian diplomats from Canada as the U.S. and more than a dozen European allies took similar actions against dozens of Russian diplomats in their own countries.