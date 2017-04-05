Listen Live

Canadian Clean Water Invention

Impressive new water treatment approach in Canada from UBC in Vancouver

By Host Blogs

This is impressive and testing is beginning in West Vancouver. It’s an adapted new technology to clean water filtration systems developed at the University of British Columbia and it could drastically save a huge cost of delivering clean drinking water.

Remote regions around the world would benefit, India and First Nations in Canada as maintaining systems are a mere fraction of the maintenance cost of current systems.

The experts explain:

 

