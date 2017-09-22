Listen Live

Canadian City Bans Trick-Or-Treating for Kids over 16

The city also set a Halloween curfew

By Morning Show

It is illegal for teenagers over the age of 16 to trick-or-treat in Bathurst, New Brunswick.

The bylaw, which originally forbid anyone over the age of 14 to trick-or-treat, and set a 7 p.m. curfew was modified by city council. The new rules, which are expected to pass a third reading early next month make it illegal for anyone over the age of 16 to trick-or-treat, and extended the curfew to 8 p.m. Anyone found with a “facial disguise” in public after curfew can be fined up to $200.

The original bylaw was brought in after a string of Halloween mischief where older kids were stealing candy from younger ones.

