Canada’s Peacekeeping Efforts Lacking

United Nations figures show a decided decline in the number of Canadian peacekeepers in the field – down to just 68 last month compared to 112 a year ago. This, despite a promise from the feds to make as many as 600 soldiers available to the United Nations. The 68 soldiers currently on duty are the fewest from Canada since 1990. The decline is mainly due to 44 fewer being deployed to Haiti where the UN is closing down its stabilization effort. The government says it plans to make more available, but will not be rushed into a mission, thinking everything through carefully and thoughtfully.