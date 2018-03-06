Canada To Meet Paris Accord Target Despite Already Being Behind

Canada will meet its greenhouse targets despite being behind the mark so far. Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna said so at an Edmonton gathering today, even though a recent report to the United Nations shows Canada will fall about 66 megatonnes of carbon emissions short of that target. The Paris Accord that Canada signed in 2015 calls for Canada to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions from 722 to 517 megatonnes by the year 2030. McKenna said they didn’t account for a growing Canadian economy but add new technology should help accelerate progress in the time left.