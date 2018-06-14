Canada To Investigate Allegations of High Pressure Sales Tactics Among Telecommunications Giants

Ottawa has ordered an investigation into Canada’s largest telecommunications companies over accusations of high pressure sales tactics.

The Federal Innovation, Science, and Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains today announced a public inquiry into these companies, following media reports of questionable sales practices at companies Bell Canada and Rogers Communications.

“Like many Canadians, we are concerned by allegations of clearly inappropriate sales practices by telecom carriers.” says Minister Bains, “We have listened to Canadians about this issue, and we are taking action. I have directed the CRTC to thoroughly investigate this matter. No Canadian should ever be misled or treated unfairly by a telecom corporation, especially those who are most vulnerable.”

More than 900 Canadians reportedly contacted the CBC with accounts of illegitimate telecom sales practices. By April of this year, the Commission for Complaints for Telecom-Television Services reported a 73 per cent increase in complaints against telecommunications providers, compared to the year previous.

The CRTC has been directed to investigate and report back on the sales practices of the telecom industry by February of next year.