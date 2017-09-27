Listen Live

Canada Ranks 15th in Global Competitiveness

World Economic Forum Says We Could Be More Innovative

By News

Canada has gone down a bit in a ranking of global economies. The World Economic Forum is out with its annual Global Competitiveness Report. It’s a ranking of 138 economies, and of those, Canada was at 15th. The study says it is thanks to factors like our market for goods, labour force, and human capital, but we lost points due to lack of business sophistication and innovation. The Great White North placed 13th in last year’s rankings. You can read the 400 page study yourself, right here.

