Canada Day (Observed) July 3 – What’s Open and Closed

It's a holiday for some!

By News

CLOSED

  • Government offices
  • Banks
  • Canada Post
OPEN
  • Most shopping malls and many retail outlets
  • Liquor stores
  • Beer Stores
  • Convenience Stores
  • Some gas stations
  • Slots at Georgian Downs
  • Casino Rama
GARBAGE COLLECTION 
  • SIMCOE COUNTY:  It is a regular garbage collection day for areas serviced by Simcoe County
  • BARRIE: It is a regular garbage collection day
  • ORILLIA: There will be NO garbage collection on Monday July 3; collection will be a day later this week
PUBLIC TRANSIT
  • BARRIE: Regular service
  • ORILLIA: Regular service
  • COLLTRANS: Colltrans, the Collingwood/Wasaga Beach link and the Collingwood/Blue Mountains link will be running as usual
  • MIDLAND: Regular service
  • BRADFORD: No service
  • GO TRANSIT: Saturday schedule

