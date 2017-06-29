Listen Live

Canada Day (July 1) – What’s Open and Closed, Celebrations, Fireworks

What you need to know

By News

CLOSED

  • Government offices
  • Banks
  • Beer stores
  • Liquor stores (Some agency stores will open normal hours of business on July 1)
  • Canada Post
  • MOST grocery stores; see OPEN below
  • SOME drug stores: see OPEN below
  • Georgian Mall
  • Bayfield Mall
  • Kozlov Centre
OPEN

Some Drug Stores: Click below for which locations are open and hours

Some Grocery Stores: Click below for which locations are open and hours:

  • Tanger Outlet Mall – 10am-6pm
  • Orillia Square Mall – select stores – 11am-5pm
  • Vaughan Mills – 10am-7pm
  • Some craft breweries
  • Convenience Stores
  • Some gas stations
  • Slots at Georgian Downs
  • Casino Rama
GARBAGE COLLECTION – Monday July 3
  • SIMCOE COUNTY:  It is a regular garbage collection day for areas serviced by Simcoe County
  • BARRIE: It is a regular garbage collection day
  • ORILLIA: There will be NO garbage collection on Monday July 3; collection will be a day later this week
PUBLIC TRANSIT
  • BARRIE: Regular Sunday Service, with last buses holding at the Downtown Barrie Bus Terminal after the Firework display (approx. 11:00pm).
  • ORILLIA: None
  • COLLTRANS: Colltrans, the Collingwood/Wasaga Beach link and the Collingwood/Blue Mountains link will be running as usual
  • MIDLAND: None
  • BRADFORD: Take FREE BWG Transit to attend the many events happening around the town on July 1st
  • GO TRANSIT: Saturday schedule

FIREWORKS/CANADA DAY CELEBRATIONS

Related posts

South Simcoe Police Respond To Work Place Accident – Victim In Serious Condition

Missing: Orillia Cyclist

2 Local Men Under Investigation For Assault With A Weapon

Muskoka Fire Prevention Reminds Everyone To Be Safe With Fireworks This Long Weekend

Toronto Attack Leads to Police Chase Through Barrie and Orillia

Council To Decide on Wasaga Distribution Inc. At Mid-July Meeting

Road & Parking Lot Closures for Illuminate Barrie-Snowbirds Show

Illuminate Barrie-Snowbirds Show: Details

Beaverton Murder Suspect in Custody