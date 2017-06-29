Canada Day (July 1) – What’s Open and Closed, Celebrations, Fireworks
What you need to know
CLOSED
- Government offices
- Banks
- Beer stores
- Liquor stores (Some agency stores will open normal hours of business on July 1)
- Canada Post
- MOST grocery stores; see OPEN below
- SOME drug stores: see OPEN below
- Georgian Mall
- Bayfield Mall
- Kozlov Centre
OPEN
Some Drug Stores: Click below for which locations are open and hours
Some Grocery Stores: Click below for which locations are open and hours:
- Tanger Outlet Mall – 10am-6pm
- Orillia Square Mall – select stores – 11am-5pm
- Vaughan Mills – 10am-7pm
- Some craft breweries
- Convenience Stores
- Some gas stations
- Slots at Georgian Downs
- Casino Rama
GARBAGE COLLECTION – Monday July 3
- SIMCOE COUNTY: It is a regular garbage collection day for areas serviced by Simcoe County
- BARRIE: It is a regular garbage collection day
- ORILLIA: There will be NO garbage collection on Monday July 3; collection will be a day later this week
PUBLIC TRANSIT
- BARRIE: Regular Sunday Service, with last buses holding at the Downtown Barrie Bus Terminal after the Firework display (approx. 11:00pm).
- ORILLIA: None
- COLLTRANS: Colltrans, the Collingwood/Wasaga Beach link and the Collingwood/Blue Mountains link will be running as usual
- MIDLAND: None
- BRADFORD: Take FREE BWG Transit to attend the many events happening around the town on July 1st
- GO TRANSIT: Saturday schedule
FIREWORKS/CANADA DAY CELEBRATIONS
- Alliston/Tottenham Canada 150 celebrations 11am-4pm in Alliston; 5pm-dusk in Tottenham, including fireworks
- Barrie Canada 150 celebrations; fireworks @ Waterfront, 10pm (rain date July 2); Promenade Days
- Blue Mountain Fireworks @ 10:15pm; Canada 150 celebrations
- Bracebridge Fireworks @ Bracebridge Bay, 10pm; Canada 150 celebrations
- Bradford West Gwillimbury Fireworks @ Bradford & District Memorial Community Centre, 10pm; Canada 150 celebrations
- Canada’s Wonderland Fireworks @ 10pm; Canada 150 celebrations
- Collingwood Fireworks @ Harbour, 10pm; Canada 150 celebrations
- Essa Fireworks @ Essa Agriplex, dusk; Canada Day celebrations at Community Park in Angus 8am-4pm
- Gravenhurst Fireworks @ Dusk; Canada 150 celebrations
- Horseshoe Resort Fireworks, 9:30pm; Canada 150 celebrations
- Huntsville Fireworks @ Hunters Bay, 10pm; Canada Day celebrations
- Orillia Fireworks @ Couchiching Beach Park, dusk; Canada 150 celebrations
- Midland/Penetanguishene Fireworks @ Wendat Park, Penetanguishene, 10pm; Canada 150 celebrations
- Minden Hills Fireworks @ dusk; Canada 150 celebrations
- Wasaga Beach Fireworks @ Beach Front, dusk; Canada 150 celebrations