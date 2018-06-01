Listen Live

Canada Bites Back

Imposes Tariffs On American Products

By News

Canada has fired back at the U.S. over tariffs on aluminum and steel products, imposing similar tariffs and adding a few more on products such as yogurt, inflatable boats and playing cards. The US said it was imposing the tariffs to safeguard American national security. Prime Minister Trudeau called it inconeivable that Canada could be considered a threat to the U.S. noting American fighter planes and tanks are made with Canadian steel. He also said the tariffs will harm industries and workers on both sides of the border.

