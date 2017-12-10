Canada 150 Skating Day Today

Communities across the country are hosting free Canada 150 Skating Day events today. Skate Canada will host 17 flagship skating events in cities from coast-to-coast. Community skate banks will be available at these events, allowing children without equipment the opportunity to take part. The flagship events will also feature skating exhibitions and will have coaches available to assist skaters.

In Wasaga Beach, the Wasaga Beach Figure Skating Club is hosting an event at the Wasaga Stars Arena at 425 River Rd. W. until noon.

In Collingwood, there will be a free event at the Eddie Bush Memorial Arena in the heart of Downtown Collingwood. Free skating will be offered from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and there will be treats for everyone and Canada 150 souvenirs while supplies last.

More information about Canada 150 celebrations can be found here.