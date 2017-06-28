Listen Live

Canada 150 Celebrations start today

Snowbirds SHOW tonight at 6pm

Image result for canada 150      This Saturday, July 1st marks the sesquicentennial of the day the colonies of Canada, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick were united into one Dominion of Canada.

A lot has happened in those 150 years and those accomplishments will be celebrated all across this great nation this weekend.

Here in Barrie the celebrations start today with a special military displays, the popular kids commando course  and Promenade Image result for Cf-18midway at Heritage Park beginning at 1pm followed by a free airshow at 6pm featuring the Canadian Forces SnowbirdsCF-18 Demonstration Team, and the Great War Flying Museum.

Image result for promenade days     Promenade Days rolls into the weekend.  Barrie’s longest running street festival turns the downtown into a pedestrian mall and street festival with live entertainment, outdoor street patios, events and tons of activities including a Canada Day fireworks display over Kempenfelt Bay on Canada Day evening.

