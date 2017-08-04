Can YOU Answer These 20 Canadian Trivia Questions?

We are all feeling pretty patriotic thanks to Canada 150, but now it’s the time to test just how much you actually know about our great country. This was a fun little game my fellow travellers and I would play when we wanted to pass the time on the train, and I wanted to try it out with you and see if you’re any better than we are. Scroll slowly so you don’t get a sneak peak at the answer before you guess, and don’t forget to tell us how well you did in the comments! Good luck!

Which Canadian City Is Considered “Hollywood North”?

My local coffee/donut shop appears to favor Jughead more than Kevin and I’m only slightly upset about it. @colesprouse pic.twitter.com/tg1JKE2IDM — Casey Cott (@CaseyCott) June 28, 2017



Sorry if you guessed Toronto, it’s actually Vancouver! The city is second in TV production and third for feature film production in North America (behind Los Angeles and New York). While T.O. has lots of Canadian productions, Vancouver is home to many American series and movies such as Riverdale and Twilight.

How Many Points Does The Maple Leaf On The Flag Have?

A post shared by CBC News (@cbcnews) on Jul 1, 2017 at 6:33am PDT



It’s got 11 points in all!

Which City Is Home To North America’s Largest Mall?

A post shared by Hiếuus (@hieuzus) on Aug 3, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT



It’s Edmonton, Alberta! Home to the West Edmonton Mall, this massive shopping center has an entire waterpark within its walls!

Which Canadian Chain First Opened In Hamilton In 1964

A post shared by Tim Hortons (@timhortons) on Jun 25, 2017 at 5:02am PDT



It’s the Canadian classic, Tim Hortons! And has it ever grown. As of June 2013, the coffee chain had over 4,304 restaurants across the globe.

Where Is Canada’s Most Visited National Historic Site?

A post shared by Halifax Citadel (@halifaxcitadel) on Sep 11, 2016 at 11:37am PDT

If you head over to Halifax, Nova Scotia, you can visit the Halifax Citadel National Historic Site of Canada! Originally built as a military fortification, it is now a tourist’s paradise with rich history and a beautiful view of the city.

Which city hosts North America’s largest single day parade? (Bonus points if you can guess the parade!)

A post shared by CaribanaToronto (@caribana_toronto) on Mar 9, 2017 at 1:56pm PST



It’s the Carabina Parade in Toronto, Ontario! With a parade route of 3.6 km and taking over ten hours from start to finish, it is definitely a spectacle to look out for.

What Is Canada’s National Sport?

A post shared by Edge Lacrosse (@edgelacrosse) on Jul 17, 2017 at 8:50am PDT



Trick question – We’ve got two! Hockey and Lacrosse are our national sports, as declared by the “National Sports of Canada Act”.

Eat up! Which city has the most restaurants per capita in Canada?

A post shared by Montreal Food Divas (@mtlfooddivas) on Jul 28, 2017 at 10:05am PDT



Kudos to you if you guess Montreal! While reports vary, most studies find that the Quebec city leads the pack with nearly 27 restaurants per 10,000 people.

Which Canadian city ranks as the most educated in the country?

A post shared by uOttawa (@uottawa) on Jul 5, 2017 at 1:28pm PDT



It’s the nation’s capital, Ottawa! With 31.5% of their adult population having a university degree, it is probably also home to the most student debt in one city

Which City Was Home To The First North American YMCA?

It all started in Montreal in 1851!

What is the most purchased grocery item in Canada?



It’s the Canadian classic, Kraft Dinner! Surveys show it is our nation’s go-to pick when we go shopping, and it’s hard to deny considering how quick and tasty it is.

Canada is the largest exporter of what sweet little fruit?

A post shared by Irina Meliukh (@saharisha) on Aug 2, 2017 at 11:13pm PDT



The answer is blueberries! With Canada exporting tens of millions of pounds of the sweet treat, it is the world’s second largest producer of the berry.

What is Canada’s oldest city?

A post shared by Newfoundland Labrador Tourism (@newfoundlandlabrador) on Aug 3, 2017 at 10:23am PDT



Established 520 years ago in 1497, St. Johns, Newfoundland takes on this accomplishment!

How many time zones does Canada have?

A post shared by North American Hunting (@northhuntingoutdoors) on Aug 3, 2017 at 6:07pm PDT



There are six time zones across Canada; Pacific, Mountain, Central, Eastern, Atlantic, and Newfoundland (All of which I managed to hit on my journey!)

Which Canadian city has the most tourists?

A post shared by Tourism Toronto (@seetorontonow) on Jul 27, 2017 at 2:10pm PDT



The honour goes to Toronto with over 25 million visitors per year!

Only one province is officially bilingual, can you guess which one?

A post shared by New/Nouveau-Brunswick, Canada (@destinationnb) on Aug 2, 2017 at 10:41am PDT



While Canada as a country is officially bilingual, the only province to do so is New Brunswick!

How many oceans border Canada?

A post shared by jay_enroute (@jay_enroute) on Nov 17, 2016 at 8:40am PST



There are three oceans total. The Pacific, the Atlantic, and the Arctic all surround our nation.

Which province is home to Canada’s tallest mountain?

A post shared by Canadian Adventure Collective (@canadianadventurecollective) on Jun 4, 2017 at 10:00am PDT



Mount Logan is Canada’s highest peak at 5959 meters, and it stands tall in British Columbia!

In which province could you find the cities “Goobies” and “Come By Chance”, and a provincial park named “Blow Me Down”?

A post shared by Introspective Design (@introspectivedsgn) on Sep 22, 2015 at 9:16pm PDT



These wildly named places can all be found on the East Coast in the province of Newfoundland! This picture specifically is from Blow Me Down Provincial Park.

Last One! 80% of the world’s supply of what comes from Canada?

A post shared by Cali Food (@emilyeatscali) on Aug 3, 2017 at 6:30pm PDT



80% of the world’s supply of maple syrup comes from Canada! Eat up!

How many did you get right? Let us know below to brag about your patriotic trivia skills!