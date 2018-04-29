Campaign fundraising update
The Ontario PC's have raised more than the Liberals, NDP and Green Parties combined
40 days out from the provincial vote the Ontario PC’s lead the pack when it comes to fundraising. Reports show the Progressive Conservatives unveil $945,970 in donations so far this year, which is more than the Liberal Party ($488,542) , the New Democratic Party ($317,305) and the Green Party ($128,376) combined. In addition to the campaign donations, donors gave nearly 1.9 million dollars to the four contestants who vied for the party leadership.