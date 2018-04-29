Campaign fundraising update

40 days out from the provincial vote the Ontario PC’s lead the pack when it comes to fundraising. Reports show the Progressive Conservatives unveil $945,970 in donations so far this year, which is more than the Liberal Party ($488,542) , the New Democratic Party ($317,305) and the Green Party ($128,376) combined. In addition to the campaign donations, donors gave nearly 1.9 million dollars to the four contestants who vied for the party leadership.