Call For Mandatory Use Of Flotation Suits For Sledders On Ice

A Port Perry woman wants flotation suits made mandatory for snowmobile riders who venture out onto the ice. Jeannie Reuter lost her 16 year old daughter, Sarah, last month when the sled she was a passenger on went through the ice on Lake Scugog. Reuter says Sarah might have lost fingers or toes due to frostbite, but she’d still be alive. The driver of the sled was rescued. While police and snowmobile clubs encourage the use of flotation suits, there is no law enforcing their use in Ontario. Reuter would also like to see snowmobile drivers licensed in a similar way to boaters, by passing a test to get a licence.