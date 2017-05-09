Listen Live

Caffeinated Bagels are a Thing Now

Why drink your caffeine when you can eat it instead?

Life is so busy these days. We’re always on the go. Always in a rush with our hands full, which is why when you can get your breakfast and caffeine fix together, it’s a beautiful day.
 

The Colorado-based Einstein Bros. Bagel chain has just introduced the “Espresso Buzz Bagel” to its stores.
It’s made with blended espresso beans and contains 32 mg of caffeine. The “bold” kick you get from the bagel is only equivalent to about one third of the amount in an eight ounce cup of coffee, perfect to get you over the 3 pm energy slump.

(via Fox)
(cover photo via Timothy Vollmer flickr)

