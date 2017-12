C.O.P.E. Van Stolen

This one should be easy to spot: a fully-decaled van with very unique markings. The Barrie Police Service say someone has stolen a C.O.P.E. Service Dog van completely covered in large decals of several Golden Retrievers. It is believed to have been stolen sometime between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning. Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie Police Constable Franke at (705)725-7025, extension 2546, or via email at kfranke@barriepolice.ca.