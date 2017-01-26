Bypass the line at Tim Hortons

Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of Tim Hortons and Burger King plans to launch an app Canada-wide this Spring that allows customers to order and pay in advance on their smartphones without lining up to pay a cashier. The move by RBI follows a similar one by Starbucks and is the latest push towards more automation in the food service industry. Since late December, the Brewster App has undergone testing in 25 Tim Hortons cafés in Ontario and 25 Burger King restaurants in Miami FL. The expansion would see the app rolled out to the roughly 4,000 Tim Hortons and Burger King locations across Canada.