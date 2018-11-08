The point of your plan is to articulate the concepts that inspired you to start your business as well as evaluate potential hurdles like competition and funding issues. Whether you are seeking start-up capital or just want a solid road map to guide you through the early years of your business, a workable small business plan will help you work toward your goals. In this session we’ll walk you through each component of the plan and the best practices to completing it. The presentation also includes an introduction to the many market research and business planning tools available to you at the Barrie Public Library.

It is recommended to attend Starting Your Business Basics followed by Business Plan Basics.

This program is offered in partnership with the Small Business Centre Barrie, Simcoe County & Orillia. To register, call 705-720-2445 or use registration link.

http://barrielibrary.libnet.info/events