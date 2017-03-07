Business Customers Now Getting Hydro Disconnect Threats

It’s usually residential customers who get this warning, now it’s business customers with Alectra (formerly PowerStream). The company says someone has been making calls threatening to disconnect power if immediate payment is not made through a cheque-cashing service. Alectra advises it does not conduct business in this manner and does not disconnect after 4pm weekedays

or on weekends and holidays. In the event you receive a suspicious phone call, Alectra advises the following:

Do not provide any personal information, including Alectra Utilities or credit card account numbers.

Collect any information possible about the caller.

Contact Alectra Utilities’ Customer Service department during regular business hours to report the incident.

If you believe you may be a victim of fraud or theft, your local police to report the incident.