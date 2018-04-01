Burning regulations in effect in Gravenhurst

April 1st marks the start of burning regulations and safety in Gravenhurst. Daytime burning is prohibited until October 31 especially in Ward 1. Areas outside of Ward 1 are permitted contained and supervised fires 2 hours before sunset through to 2 hours after sunrise, however are not permitted to burn during the day. These factors are enforced pro-actively and on complaint basis throughout the burning season and can levy fines ranging between $200 to $350.

Factors to consider if burning

• Only class A Combustibles can be burned

• Fires must be 15 metres from all structures and vehicles

• Fires must be 5 meters from any forested area

• Fires cannot exceed 2 X 2 metres in size

• Fires are not permitted in windy conditions

• Smoke cannot impair motorists or other residents

• Fires must be attended at all times with a water supply readily available

• Zero tolerance for burning during declared fire bans