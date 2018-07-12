Burn Bans in Place As Dry Spell Continues

A significant spate of dry weather and warmer than average temperatures has forced many municipalities to enact fire bans. Environment Canada says the region only got about a third of the rain it usually gets by this time of year, leading to Fire Chiefs across Simcoe County and Muskoka banning all open air burning for the time being. That includes those with a burn permit too. The risk of sparking a larger fire is just too great.

The following municipalities have enacted fire bans:

Muskoka

Ramara Township

Tiny Township

Tay Township

Midland

Penetanguishene

Beausoleil First Nation Territory Christian Island, Beckwith Island, Hope Island, and Cedar Point

Severn Township

Northern York Region incl. Newmarket, Georgina, and East Gwillimbury

No fires of any type are permitted, no fires are permitted for cooking or warmth, and no fireworks are allowed.

Meanwhile, there are many areas of Simcoe County with High Fire Danger ratings as more fire bans are anticipated.