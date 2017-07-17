Burl’s Creek Needs Long Term Plan, Archaeological Review Before Moving Forward

More detail today, regarding an Ontario Municipal Board decision on Burl’s Creek. The OMB says it’ll allow camping and parking on disputed lands at the Oro Medonte events grounds under two conditions: an archaeological review be submitted to the Ministry of Toursim, Culture, and Sport, while the owners of Burl’s Creek have to submit an Adaptive Management Plan for the acres of land at the centre of this debate. Oro Medonte Mayor Harry Hughes says the archaeological study has already been submitted, now for the second step.

The OMB has only granted a Temporary Use By-Law however, which doesn’t permanently change the zoning of the land. Mayor Hughes says that could change.

The land is zoned as agricultural, not for parking and camping like the events grounds wants it to, but once these two conditions are met, it can be used for both until December 2018.