Burl’s Creek Facing Bylaw Charges

Charges Stem From Alleged Misuse of Zoned Land

By News

Burls Creek has been charged in connection to a pair of concerts last summer. Oro Medonte Mayor Harry Hughes tells us the owner of the property faces by-law charges over all the camping, vending, and parking that went on at lands not zoned for it, during the Wayhome and Boots and Hearts Concerts last year, and compares it to more familiar bylaw charge you may have heard of.

It took a little longer to lay these charges as compared to a parking ticket, as Hughes says they had to be thorough.

Mayor Hughes says burls Creek was charged similarly in 2015 and settled that one without going to court.

