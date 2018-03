Deaf Access Simcoe Muskoka and Running Room present our annual Bunny Hop event. Run – Walk – Hop in our 5 km chip timed run, our 1 km fun run and our Egg Hunt. All participants, 13 and under, who are registered for the 5 km or 1 km runs will automatically be registered for the egg hunt!!

For registration information please click HERE

March 25th @ 2pm

Heritage Park