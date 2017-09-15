Bumper, and Friendship, Damaged in Barrie Crash

A Barrie woman is up on charges and probably ended a friendship after police found a part of a car in the bush. Officers were called out to Anne St. and Shelley Lane around 7:30 Thursday morning with reports of a crash. They arrived to find a bumper with a licence plate in the bushes, but no car. The vehicle was tracked down a few blocks away, along with a woman walking her dog. She told police a story that allegedly didn’t add up, while investigators say they eventually learned she’d taken the car without permission, after spending the night partying at her friend’s house. A 20-year-old woman faces charges including Resisting Arrest, Careless Driving, and Vehicle Theft.