Listen Live

Bumblebees are Dying Off Because They’re Too Fat to Mate

Save the bees!

By Morning Show, Uncategorized

The real reason bumblebees are dying off is because they’re too fat to mate.

According to The Atlantic, the spread of a fungus called Nosema bombi is to blame. It infects male bumblebees-whose sole job it is to mate with the queen-by causing them to swell up until they’re unable to bend their abdomen enough to mate. The fungus doesn’t affect female bees who do all the pollinating.

Scientists are working hard to figure out how it happened and until they come up with a cure, laying off pesticides in your garden and your lawn would help the bees out.

 

Related posts

Somebody Bid $99,900 On a Cheeto That Looks Like Harambe

The Rock Now Holds the World Record for World’s Largest Seven-Layer Dip

The Simpsons Predicted Lady Gaga’s Superbowl Performance

There’s a Scientific Explanation for Why The Sound of People Chewing Annoys You

Thieves Steal Boxes of ‘Roll Up the Rim Cups’

WATCH: The First Ever Live Superbowl Commercial

Styx Drummer Sued for Injuring Fan With Drumstick

Sharknado 5 is Coming

2017 Superbowl Commercials