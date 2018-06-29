Listen Live

UPDATE: Bulky Item Pick-Up In Orillia Extended

Large volume; ineligible items caused delays

June 29

Orillia’s bulky item pick-up will continue into Saturday due to a large number of items having been set out.

In addition, there were delays caused by a number of ineligible items being placed at the curb forcing collectors to take extra time to sort through the items.

Small items that do not qualify for the bulky collection program including, but are not limited to:

  • Flower pots
  • Cardboard boxes of small items
  • Bags of garbage
  • Paint
  • Glass
  • Pails
  • Garden hoses
  • Propane tanks
  • Small children’s toys
  • Storage containers, etc.
  • Building materials

Acceptable bulky items are larger than one-metre in length and/or 23 kg in weight. Oversized items that cannot be reasonably lifted by two individuals, such as basketball stands, will not be collected.

NOTE

All small items and unaccepted items must be removed from the curb by the end of day on Saturday, June 30.

Residents who still have items at the curb after Saturday, June 30, are subject to the City’s Solid Waste Management By-law.

June 25

A chance this week for Orillia residents to get rid of those big bulky items cluttering up the garage and basement.

Furniture, appliances, rolled up carpeting and more can be put out for free-pick-up. It should be at the curb by seven this morning for pick-up by Friday.

Don’t be distressed if not everything is picked up at the same time. Different trucks will make the rounds; collectors sifting through the items to see if any can be recycled.

Treasure Hunters are permitted to remove bulky items set out for collection provided they only take from the curbside.

Bulky items that will be collected include:

  • Couches
  • Foam chairs
  • Lawn furniture
  • Rolled carpet with a maximum size of  2.5 m  x  30 cm in diameter
  • Wooden furniture
  • Mattresses and box springs
  • Appliances (with or without CFCs)
  • Metal items
  • Electronics
  • Tires (on and off rim)
  • Garbage

The following items will not be collected for the Bulky Item Pick Up:

  • Regular garbage that can be set out as a garbage lot
  • Brush and tree wood
  • Construction debris and building materials
  • Any explosive or highly combustible materials
  • Liquid or semi-liquid waste

 
  • Biomedical or animal waste
  • Propane tanks
  • Hazardous waste
  • Window glass
  • Any item that cannot be reasonably lifted by two individuals.

 

