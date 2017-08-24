Bug spray recipe that is safe for your fury friends.
It might even make them smell good too.
Trying to keep the mosquitos off your dogs and cats this summer? Sprays that are good for us are not safe for our furry friends. Here’s a recipe for an all natural bug spray that’s safe for everyone.
Homemade Bug Spray
If you like making your own products, here’s a homemade natural bug spray recipe you can try:
- 1 glass spray bottle
- 25 drops lemon eucalyptus essential oil
- 4 oz witch hazel or 2 oz coconut oil or another carrier oil like almond oil (use oil if your dog will be going in the water)
You can just use the above ingredients, or you can experiment with 1 or more of these additional ingredients:
- 1 tsp real vanilla extract
- OR 6 drops peppermint essential oil
- OR 3 drops lavender essential oil or atlas cedarwood essential oil
Directions:
- Mix the ingredients together in your glass spray bottle.
- Shake well before applying.
- Spray your dog all over, taking care not to spray his eyesDISCLAIMER: Some sources don’t recommend natural insect repellents because they don’t last as long as the toxic preventatives. But they’re easy to use and much safer for your dog. So if your dog’s exposed to mosquitos for long periods of time, you’ll want to reapply the spray every two hours or so.
Recipe Source: http://www.dogsnaturallymagazine.com/top-natural-mosquito-repellents-dogs/