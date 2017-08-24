Bug spray recipe that is safe for your fury friends.

Trying to keep the mosquitos off your dogs and cats this summer? Sprays that are good for us are not safe for our furry friends. Here’s a recipe for an all natural bug spray that’s safe for everyone.

Homemade Bug Spray

If you like making your own products, here’s a homemade natural bug spray recipe you can try:

1 glass spray bottle

25 drops lemon eucalyptus essential oil

4 oz witch hazel or 2 oz coconut oil or another carrier oil like almond oil (use oil if your dog will be going in the water)

You can just use the above ingredients, or you can experiment with 1 or more of these additional ingredients:

1 tsp real vanilla extract

OR 6 drops peppermint essential oil

OR 3 drops lavender essential oil or atlas cedarwood essential oil

Directions:

