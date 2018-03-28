Listen Live

Budget Predicts Six Years of Deficit

Over $20 Billion in New Spending

A budget handed down by the Wynne Liberals today indicates the province will run a deficit for the next six years. The 308 page budget was handed down shortly after 4:00 this afternoon, and contains 20.3 billion dollars in new spending, including enhanced child care and senior prescription coverage already announced, and also includes money expected to reduce hydro bills and give transit tax credits. The six year projected deficit goes against a Liberal promise last year to balance the books for the next three years, but this year vow it has a plan to return to balance now by 2025, so long as the Liberals can form a government again.

