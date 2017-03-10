Bryan Adams and Russell Peters Will Co-Host Juno Awards

Rocker Bryan Adams and comedian Russell Peters will be co-hosting next month’s Juno Awards. They are replacing Michael Buble who stepped down to care for his three-year-old son, currently fighting cancer.

The Juno’s have notoriously featured two hosts with seemingly little in common. Jann Arden and “Amazing Race Canada”‘s Jon Montgomery hosted last year’s show, and Burton Cummings and Alan Thicke successfully hosted 1983’s gala. Three musicians (Classified, Serena Ryder, and Johnny Reid) hosted the 2014 Junos as well.

Bryan Adams has 18 Juno’s to his name including best artist, and best album. Russell Peters has not won an award, but has previous experience hosting in 2008 and 2009.

The Juno’s will take place in Ottawa on April 2nd.