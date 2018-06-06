Listen Live

Bruce Springsteen Will Perform At The Tony Awards

Everyone Loves The Boss

By Entertainment

Rock legend Bruce Springsteen will make a rare televised appearance at the Tony Awards this weekend. Springsteen will be receiving a special award at the ceremony. His one-man Broadway show has been sold out for months and was universally loved by critics, so it comes as no surprise.

 

There is no word yet on what he will be playing. Springsteen On Broadway spans the bosses entire catalogue. The show was recently extended until December of this year.

Related posts

Danny DeVito’s Response to a Girl Who Took a Cardboard Cutout of Him to Prom

Listen To Thom Yorke’s Unnerving Score For ‘Suspiria’ In New Trailer

‘Roseanne’ Spinoff in the Works…Without Roseanne