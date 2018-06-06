Bruce Springsteen Will Perform At The Tony Awards

Rock legend Bruce Springsteen will make a rare televised appearance at the Tony Awards this weekend. Springsteen will be receiving a special award at the ceremony. His one-man Broadway show has been sold out for months and was universally loved by critics, so it comes as no surprise.

Special Tony Award recipient, @springsteen will make a rare television appearance as he performs at the 2018 #TonyAwards on Sunday, June 10, airing on @CBS at 8pm. #ThisIsBroadway https://t.co/nNysBnBB96 pic.twitter.com/Tf7L3uSdRL — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 6, 2018

There is no word yet on what he will be playing. Springsteen On Broadway spans the bosses entire catalogue. The show was recently extended until December of this year.