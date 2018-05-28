Listen Live

Broken Ankle in Midhurst Not The Fault of Police, Says SIU

Man Broke Ankle During Fall After Emergency Responders Cut A Rope

By News

The Special Investigations Unit say a suicidal man’s broken ankle was not the fault of the police officers present when he fell and broke it. The fall occurred in late March in Midhurst, after a 911 call came in about a man trying to commit suicide by hanging himself from an area bridge. A paramedic tried to pull the man up with the help of an officer, but the strain on the guy’s neck was too great so the line was cut. A five meter fall resulted in a broken ankle and the SIU’s involvement, who later said police did not contribute to the injury.

Related posts

Elections Ontario Is Hiring

Critical Thinking: 2018 Ontario Election

Live Tweeting a Paramedic’s Day To Kick Off Paramedics Week Across The Land

Municipalities Waiting To Hear What The Election Holds For Them

Thousands of CP Rail Workers Set to Strike Tuesday

Traffic Stop Leads To Stolen Vehicle

New Landmark In Barrie

Simcoe County Sports Update

South Simcoe Water Safety