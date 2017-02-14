Britain’s Youngest Millionaire Considers Suing Lottery for Ruining Her Life

We play the lottery in the hopes of becoming millionaires, but what if winning isn’t all it’s cracked up to be?

21-year-old Jane Park won Britain’s EuroMillions when she was just 17. According to the Mirror, she’s now considering taking legal action against her lottery because she says winning “ruined her life”.

“The attractive blonde told the Sunday People she is… SICK of shopping for designer goodies

STRUGGLING to find a genuine boyfriend who isn’t after her money

MISSING her Benidorm holidays because trips to upmarket resorts are too snooty

BURDENED with the “stress” of being a millionairess”

Suit n hings X pic.twitter.com/QFLhzF7fAG — jane sexual park (@janeparkx) February 5, 2017

She says winning the lottery made her life ten times worse because despite having material things, her life is empty and meaningless.