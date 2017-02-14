Listen Live

Britain’s Youngest Millionaire Considers Suing Lottery for Ruining Her Life

She thinks the current age of 16 is too young to be able to win the lottery

By Morning Show, Uncategorized

We play the lottery in the hopes of becoming millionaires, but what if winning isn’t all it’s cracked up to be?

21-year-old Jane Park won Britain’s EuroMillions when she was just 17. According to the Mirror, she’s now considering taking legal action against her lottery because she says winning “ruined her life”.

“The attractive blonde told the Sunday People she is…

  • SICK of shopping for designer goodies
  • STRUGGLING to find a genuine boyfriend who isn’t after her money
  • MISSING her Benidorm holidays because trips to upmarket resorts are too snooty
  • BURDENED with the “stress” of being a millionairess”

She says winning the lottery made her life ten times worse because despite having material things, her life is empty and meaningless.

Related posts

LISTEN: The Morning Crew Prank Calls Ozz’s Grumpy Neighbour Ross

Playboy Magazine To Bring Back Nudity

WATCH: Man Sets New World Record by Hammering 38 Nails With His Skull

Woman Has Armed Standoff With Police Because Boyfriend Said Spaghetti was ‘Okay’

Dominos Pizza Has a Wedding Registry

Tom Brady is Charging A Ridiculous Amount of Money for Autographs

Since It’s National Pizza Day Check out KFC’s ‘Chizza’

NBA Rolling Out Advertising on Uniforms

Bumblebees are Dying Off Because They’re Too Fat to Mate