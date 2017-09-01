Brett Glover Getting Ready to Go Back To School

After this long weekend is over, it’s time for kids to go back to school! That includes 4-year-old Abigail, daughter of our own reporter, Brett Glover. She starts Jr. Kindergarten next week, which means Brett is more a ball of nerves than she is, so we called up her soon-to-be-teacher Mrs Smith to ask what kind of reaction is expected on the very first day of school.

She adds Brett isn’t the only parent who gets nervous on the first day of school.

Mrs. Smith says, despite ten years as a kindergarten teacher, she still needs backup with all these wee ones.

She adds a kid who already knows how to scrawl their name and count to ten already have a jump start.