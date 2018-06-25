Brendan Dassey’s Appeal Denied By Supreme Court

It’s more bad news for Making a Murderer subject Brendan Dassey, whose appeal was just denied for by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The move by the Supreme Court means that the 2007 ruling against Dassey will not be reviewed after months of court appeals. In December, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals voted 4-3 in favour on whether Dassey’s original confession to murder was of his own volition.

The Netflix docu-series examined the 2005-2007 court case against Dassey and his uncle Steven Avery, following the murder of Teresa Halbach in Manitowoc County, Wisconsin. Dassey was found being party of first-degree murder, mutilation of a corpse, and second-degree sexual assault. He is currently serving a life sentence, just like his uncle Steven Avery.

After being delayed one week, SCOTUS will conference on #MakingAMurderer Brendan Dassey case this Thursday. We should know Monday, 6/25, at 9:30 whether certiorari is being accepted or denied. @LawCrimeNetwork @lawcrimenews pic.twitter.com/LIw42pyPad — Aaron Keller (@AKellerLawCrime) June 18, 2018

At age 16, Dassey confessed to raping, murdering and burning Halbach’s body during an interrogation by police. However, many believe that Dassey, who has a learning disability and an IQ of 70 was coerced into confessing by police during the interrogation. As well, there was no parent or attorney present with Dassey during the interrogation.

It wasn’t until the Netflix series Making A Murderer (2015) that Dassey and his uncle gained worldwide attention, and attracting many to the cause of proving his innocence.

“We would like to extend sincere gratitude to the dozens of former prosecutors, national law enforcement trainers, leading psychological experts, innocence projects, juvenile justice organizations, and law professors who filed amicus briefs in this case and who, along with our legal team, will continue to fight for Brendan and the many other children who have been wrongfully convicted due to the use of coercive interrogation tactics,” said Laura Nirider, one of Dassey’s attorneys.