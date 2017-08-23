Brampton Teens End Joy Ride By Colliding With Police Vehicle

Three youths are facing charges after their joy ride and break-in ended in arrests. Barrie Police were called to a house on Dock Road yesterday, where they found the group attempting to break in. A pursuit began, with the three teens fleeing in a stolen car. After colliding once with a civilian vehicle, they smashed right into a police car before ditching their vehicle, and taking off on foot. Police canine unit eventually caught up with them. Two 14-year-olds from Brampton and a 16-year-old from Brampton have been arrested and face a slue of charges.