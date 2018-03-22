Bradford Wants Metrolinx to Consider Another Site

Bradford is trying to find a spot that is just right, after Metrolinx says it is the perfect place for a train layover facility. As part of a plan to provide an expanded transit service along the Barrie line, GO Transit wants to have a layover site right in the Artesian Industrial Parkway area, while the Town thinks that’ll adversely impact some local businesses. The town is working with Metrolinx to identify a site that meets everyone’s needs, after town staff identified a location that is worth considering: a spot just north on the track, along the 9th Line.