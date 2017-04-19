Bradford Moves Forward With County Agreement Review

Bradford has rubber stamped a plan to review its relationship with the County of Simcoe. At Tuesday night’s meeting, council voted to approve a motion by Mayor Rob Keffer to have staff review the connection to the county, to make sure Bradford is getting enough bang for its buck. Staff are looking at three options: improving the county agreement, becoming an independent municipality altogether, or joining forces with York Region.

Also out of last night’s Bradford council meeting, a pleasant surprise. Turns out the town is saving more money than expected thanks to the switch to LED street lights. They say over 20 thousand dollars was saved on energy costs, and over 73 thousand in maintenance. All 2,673 streetlights were switched over in 2015.