Bradford Mom Charged After Toddlers Found Wandering In Street

A Bradford mom has been charged with Failing To Provide The Necessities Of Life after two boys, ages one and two, were found wandering early Wednesday morning on Brittania Street. A neighbour recognized the kids, tried calling and knocking on the door of their home, but got no answer. Concerned for the safety of the occupants South Simcoe Police entered the home and found two adults alseep inside, as well as a five year old girl. The kids have been placed in the care of a relative.