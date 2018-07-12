Bradford Man Missing For A Month

It has been a month since 46-year-old Christian Robinson of Bradford was reported missing. South Simcoe Police have issued another plea for information on his whereabouts. There have numerous leads to this point, but none has panned out.

Robinson is described as:

white

5’10”

180 lbs

with short, light brown hair and tattoos

was wearing a grey golf shirt with a yellow and white pattern covering the chest area, grey shorts, flip-flops and glasses

Robinson was last seen leaving his house in the 6th Line and Simcoe Road area around 3:30 p.m. on June 12.

His fiance asked last month that he let someone know he’s alive and okay.

Police have been monitoring Robionson’s financial and phone records in a bid to locate him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Simcoe Police Service Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-775-3311 or 705-436-2141. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).