Listen Live

Bradford Man Missing For A Month

Numerous leads have led nowhere

By News

It has been a month since 46-year-old Christian Robinson of Bradford was reported missing. South Simcoe Police have issued another plea for information on his whereabouts. There have numerous leads to this point, but none has panned out.

Robinson is described as:

  • white
  • 5’10”
  • 180 lbs
  • with short, light brown hair and tattoos
  • was wearing a grey golf shirt with a yellow and white pattern covering the chest area, grey shorts, flip-flops and glasses

Robinson was last seen leaving his house in the 6th Line and Simcoe Road area around 3:30 p.m. on  June 12.

His fiance asked last month that he let someone know he’s alive and okay.

Police have been monitoring Robionson’s financial and phone records in a bid to locate him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Simcoe Police Service Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-775-3311 or 705-436-2141. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).

 

Related posts

Fewer of us are Buying New Homes

What’s a Bollard? Bradford Residents Are Finding Out

Burn Bans in Place As Dry Spell Continues

Clearing The Way For Higher Learning

Million Dollar Boost To Orillia Hospital Neonatal Unit

Hydro One CEO Dubbed”$6 Million Dollar Man” Steps Down

World Cup Final Set: France vs Croatia

Old Sex Ed Curriculum To Be Taught in the Fall

When Will The Rain Bring Relief?